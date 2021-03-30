CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Those near Westover Air Reserve Base in Chicopee may have seen some smoke in the area on Tuesday.
Base officials said that crews conducted a controlled burn of approximately 400 acres of grassland at parts of the base property
"Their prescribed fire plan avoids factors which might affect the local community such as smoke and spread of the fire outside intended areas," Westover officials explained.
The base noted that prescribed, controlled burns are recognized as a natural way to maintain grasslands and reduce grassy fuels. These burns help prevent wildfires and removes invasive vegetation and broadleaf weeds.
