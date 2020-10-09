CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Those near Westover Air Reserve Base may see some increased some smoke in the area due a prescribed grass burn.
Base officials said that the burn, which should not pose a safety risk, will begin Friday and continue into Saturday, weather-permitting.
"Prescribed fire is a recognized natural resources management tool used to maintain healthy grasslands, prevent wildfires, and will remove broadleaf weeds and other invasive vegetation," the base explained.
The plan is burn approximately 200 acres of grassland within the base property, in the general vicinity of:
- Westover Airpark North
- Westover Golf Course
- Hampden County Correctional Center
- Westover Metropolitan Airport
Members of the Westover Fire Department and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service will be on-hand to carry out the burn and ensure safe burning practices.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.