CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- One hundred personnel are expected to be staged at Westover Air Reserve Base in response to Hurricane Henri.
More than 50 tractor-trailers are expected to move in, filled with bottled water, tarps, food, and any other supplies needed. Also, there are generators as well. All the supplies are being prepared to be dispersed after the hurricane hits.
Lieutenant Colonel Rodney Furr told Western Mass News that FEMA can stay on base as long as they need to.
“That certainly depends on how long they’re needed for a response, the amount of response needed off-base. It’s basically open-ended. This is an inactive part of the runway, so they can stay out here as long as they need, but what we like is the fact that every time they do come out here, it really demonstrates Westover’s reliability and versatility as a joint service base and our way to support the community and region,” Furr explained.
Due to the fact that we are in hurricane season, Western Mass News is told that Westover has been preparing to be a staging base in case some severe weather did come through.
“We actually just exercised this only about less than two weeks ago, just because we are in hurricane season, so we exercised our plans in preparations for just in case and it just so happened just in case came true,” said installation emergency manager Robert Perreault.
The rest of the supplies is expected to arrive Saturday night into Sunday morning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.