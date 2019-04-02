EAST LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Stay off the grass! That's the warning from East Longmeadow's recreation director.
Officials said they're doing what they can, but a wet spring has forced the town to shut down many athletic fields - at least for now.
The East Longmeadow high school softball team was supposed to play Tuesday at Birchland Park Middle School.
Town recreation director Donna Prather told Western Mass News that clearly, it's not playable, so instead, DPW crews sought higher ground at Center Field, so the game can play on.
Prather said like other towns, it's all part of the spring puzzle of figuring out who can play where and when.
"We are at the point now where everybody wants to get outside. We all want to get outside, but our fields aren't quite ready for that," Prather said.
This year, Prather said Mother Nature has been particularly challenging.
"Every morning, we are checking in with DPW and seeing what's the plan for the day," Prather explained.
With 45 acres of playing fields, many too soggy, Prather and her staff post daily field condition updates, sometimes hour-by-hour, imploring coaches to keep their teams off if closed or not to use cleats, if posted.
"What we're trying to avoid is getting cleats in mud and creating more problems with the fields than we already have," Prather noted.
With hundreds of athletes to accommodate, Prather said the only turf in town - at the high school - is getting used by all ages and spring sports.
"We are aware that they have a busy schedule also, but we're working with the high school, but they're very generous to try to fit us in in every spot they can," Prather explained.
Prather said the DPW does an excellent job with the staff and resources it has, but looking to the future, the town may consider allowing field and team sponsorships and a recreation endowment to generate additional support and resources.
"It's not going to help us this spring, but we have to look past this spring, instead of putting Band-Aids on every spring of every fall sometimes, fall is wet too," Prather said.
Prather noted that she's banking on a stretch of dry days to help field conditions.
In the meantime, residents and coaches are advised to check the recreation website or Facebook page before heading out to practice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.