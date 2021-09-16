GRANBY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- This year brought a variety of challenges to local businesses. Across New England, many farms were hit hard by the rain.
“New England seems like it’s heading towards a more rainy trend,” Red Fire Farms Owner Sarah Voiland said.
The 2021 farm season has been one, unlike any other.
Besides the pandemic, the excessive rain has caused some major hurdles for local farms.
Voiland explained the challenges her farm continues to face.
“It’s continued to rain, which causes issues with organic farming because we can’t spray chemicals to protect the crops. So we are relying on the strength of soil and plants to come through,” Voiland said.
Greens like kale, spinach, and even onions do well despite the rain.
Voiland said while some crops thrive, many can die.
The farm has lost three acres of broccoli this year. Squash and peppers have also taken a big hit.
“Our sweet pepper crops, that we are trying to ripe in this time of year, with the water they have been taking on diseases from the soil and a lot of them have melted. On the flip side, potatoes have been soaking up the water and having really good time. So now we have a beautiful potato crop,” Voiland explained.
She explained that rain impacting the crops was not the only challenge they faced this year.
“There is plenty of work on the farm all the time, and during the summer we had a lot of students and folks that were helping us, as they go back to school, but this year we’re having a difficult time finding enough people to staff up, and this time of year is a big harvest time for us,” Voiland said.
As of now, she has a total of 15 spots to fill.
“Harvesting, prepping things to send to market, or even delivering produce,” Voiland said.
Although the farm faced some setbacks, they are still getting ready for some fall fun.
“While our squash was underwater, our pumpkin pick your own patch is doing pretty great, you can take a wagon and pic your open pumpkin to decorate. We’re also about to open our popcorn maze,” Voiland said.
For more information on jobs and fun at Red Fire Farm, visit their website.
