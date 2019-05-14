EAST LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Many local business owners who rely on good weather are happy to finally get some sunshine and warmer temperatures headed our way this weekend.
Fenway Golf in East Longmeadow is unusually quiet these days thanks to a very rainy Spring.
"This Spring has been super challenging so far," one golfer tells us.
From the lone golfer or two at the driving range, to the empty par three course, empty batting cages and even the empty ice cream counter.
We did find two mini-golfers who tell Western Mass News they just had to get outside before more rain came.
"It's finally not raining and it’s something nice to do outside right now while the weather's ok. It's finally nice out-ish," says Hampden resident Jack Fitzgerald.
Like many frustrated golfers, Fenway Golf President Andrew Fisk is itching for some good weather.
"I probably check the weather multiple times a day, check the forecast, and then I look this morning and it shows showers almost every day into the forecast," said Fisk.
For Fisk, the soggy weather not only affects the golf course..
"The course is, right now, under water. There's places where I haven't seen water pretty much in my lifetime here," stated Fisk.
It's also affecting his bottom line..
"I'm pretty much a month behind right now, so I would have already done all my hiring by now, gone through my applications, [and] training. All that stuff is set back now, because it's hard to train with no customers coming in and lining up," explained Fisk.
Right now, it's day-by-day depending on Mother Nature.
"I kind of have the attitude, 'Well I can't change Mother Nature', so I do the best that I can," stated Fisk.
But with a sunny, warmer weekend ahead, things are looking up.
"Fingers crossed for the rest of the season, hopefully, not too much more rain," added Fisk.
Like most seasonal businesses in western Mass., Fenway Golf is now open seven days a week, rain or, hopefully, shine.
