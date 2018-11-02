WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The soaking rain may be putting a damper on your weekend plans and it’s not making things easy for local high school athletic directors when it comes to games tonight and tomorrow.
Athletic directors told us Friday that they are watching the conditions closely.
"It has been a crazy season," said Westfield Public Schools athletic director Dan Trudeau.
A soggy October has taken a toll.
"Between dealing with the heat at the beginning of the fall season, and transitioning into a very rainy fall, we’ve had a lot of postponements, cancellations," Trudeau noted.
Western Mass News spoke with Trudeau as gray skies covered the Pioneer Valley.
"Having all grass fields, it has created another set of circumstances where we now have to be concerned about the conditions of our fields when we go to make those decisions just because of the abuse they’ve taken because of the weather," Trudeau explained.
First Warning Meteorologist Dan Brown added, "Hopefully, the timing will be as such that we can get the evening games in and tomorrow morning games in as well, but the fields are going to be soaking wet."
The weather will take a turn later.
"The biggest concern is going to be Saturday afternoon. We’re going to be drying out, the rain will be done, but the winds are going to be whipping," Brown noted.
Belchertown High School’s athletic director planned ahead. They moved their football game with Commerce scheduled for Friday to Thursday and they are also looking for another place to hold a boys soccer playoff game Tuesday due to field conditions.
"As athletic directors, we all know our own fields and that’s part of what we do. We know what type of abuse our fields can take as far as the weather," Trudeau said.
However, as always, the name of the game is "Participant safety. We need to make sure our field conditions and the weather are going to be safe for our students to participate on and the weather, also safe for our officials to officiate on," Trudeau noted.
This is a big playoff weekend for several communities, but unfortunately, Mother Nature just isn't going to cooperate.
