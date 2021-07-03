AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--The wet weather postponed one Fourth of July celebration at Six Flags New England until Sunday night.
To make sure the fireworks show would be as enjoyable as possible for guests, Six Flags New England decided to postpone the fireworks because of the rain.
And while there weren't any fireworks Saturday night, Six Flags New England Communications Manager, Jen McGrath, said there are still lots of fun Fourth Fest activities for guests to enjoy.
“There’s stilt walkers, drummers, patriotic foods. We actually have a great games promotion that if you play any Six Flags game, you get a free prize even if you don’t win,” said McGrath.
“We have our Looney Tunes characters, of course we have over 100 world-class rides and attractions. There’s plenty to do!”
The fireworks are set to begin Sunday, July 4th fourth at 9:15 p.m. McGrath says they can be seen from anywhere within the park as well as in the surrounding areas outside the park. Six Flags is planning on staying open until 9:15 p.m. Saturday night.
Updates can be found up on the park’s website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.