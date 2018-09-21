Whale washes up on shores of Revere Beach.

REVERE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Officials repor that a while that washed up at Revere Beach is the same whale that washed ashore in Cohasset last week.
Mass. State Police and officials with the New England Aquarium responded to the beach Friday morning after the 25 foot whale was found.
According to State Police, the aquarium determined that the whale was the same one that came ashore on September 9 in Cohasset.
The whale had been towed back out to sea after that earlier beaching.
Crews buried the whale at the beach today once the tide receded.
