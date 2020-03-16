(WGGB/WSHM) -- Concerns over coronavirus has caused organizations, groups, businesses, and governments to change schedules and operations in an effort to slow the spread of the virus.
Here's a sampling of what's still open and what has closed as result (updated Monday, March 16):
SCHOOLS
- Gov. Baker ordered all public and private K-12 schools to close for three weeks, from Tuesday, March 17 until Monday, April 6. His order does NOT include residential and day schools for special needs students.
- Additionally, Springfield Public Schools has closed the following sites:
- Central Office, 1550 Main Street
- Parent and Community Engagement Center, 91 School Street
- Adult Education Center, 204 Boston Road
EARLY EDUCATION AND CHILD CARE
- Childcare providers should strictly follow state guidelines, which call for temporary closures based on actual direct or indirect COVID-19 exposures
COLLEGES/UNIVERSITIES
- The Baker-Polito Administration is strongly recommending both public and private colleges and universities to explore ways to reduce the need for students on-campus, including suspending in-person classes and moving to remote learning
RESTAURANTS/BARS
- On-premises dining and drinking prohibited from Tuesday, March 17 until Monday, April 6
- Restaurants and bars can remain open and provide food via drive-thru, take-out, or delivery options only
GROCERY/RETAIL STORES/BUSINESS
- Stop and Shop and Big Y remain open, though with adjusted hours
- L.L. Bean is closed until Sunday, March 29
- Yankee Candle stores are closed through Tuesday, March 31
- Tree House Brewing is closed indefinitely
- MGM Springfield
MOVIE THEATERS
- Regal Cinemas announced Monday that their theaters would close Tuesday until further notice.
- Tower Theaters in South Hadley announced Monday that they would close until at least April 6.
- Amherst Cinema announced that they would be closed from Friday, March 13 until Thursday, April 16.
- Eastfield Mall reports in a Facebook post that the Cinemark at their mall remains open, but will only allow 10 people per theater
MALLS
- Hampshire Mall and Holyoke Mall remain open
- Eastfield Mall said in a Facebook post that, as of Monday, the mall remains open. However, some stores have closed, others have modified hours, and the food court is open for take-out.
GATHERINGS OVER 25+ PEOPLE
- Gov. Baker has issued an emergency order that prohibits gatherings of more than 25 people. Those kind of gatherings include:
- Community, public, civic, leisure, faith-based events
- Sporting events with spectators
- Concerts
- Conventions
- Any similar event that brings more than 25 people into a single room or single space at the same time (theaters, fitness centers, private clubs)
MUNICIPAL OFFICES/DEPARTMENTS
- Northampton Housing Authority offices will be closed until March 27
- East Longmeadow Town Hall is closed
- Northampton municipal office and facilities are closed until April 7
- Storrs Library in Longmeadow is closed
- Longmeadow municipal offices are closed
- Springfield City Hall and municipal offices are closed to the public
- Greenfield town hall, library, and senior center are closed until April 8
PARKS/COMMUNITY
- DCR-owned ice skating rinks are closed for the season
- DCR rinks operated by third parties will be closed until April 1
- Stanley Park in Westfield is closed
- Amelia Park Arena in Westfield is closed
- A number of DCR facilities have closed. CLICK HERE for the list.
- State parks remain OPEN.
- Holyoke Children's Museum will be closed until Tuesday, March 31
- Amelia Park Children's Museum in Westfield is closed until further notice
RELIGIOUS
- A number of religious organizations have closed and canceled services. CLICK HERE for the latest list
- The Diocese of Springfield has canceled all Masses and parish activities until further notice
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.