LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- So-called 'vampire facials' are under scrutiny today after two clients of a New Mexico spa tested positive for HIV.
The New Mexico Health Department is now offering free testing for any clients of the now closed spa in Albuquerque.
Today, local health care professionals are speaking out, saying the procedure is not only safe, but effective. We also took a closer look at how a 'vampire facial' actually works.
The VIP Spa in Albuquerque, NM is now shut down. The New Mexico Department of Health said tests show two clients were infected with HIV - possibly an injection procedure called a 'vampire facial.'
What is a 'vampire facial?' We asked physician assistant Leah Kenney at The Spa on the Green in Longmeadow.
With over 20-years experience, Kenney is also 'vampire' certified by the Cellular Medicine Association. It starts, she said, with a blood draw.
"This is our collection system. This is an FDA approved collection system which we draw the patient’s blood. One vile of the patient's blood through a normal blood draw right in the arm, and then it goes into the centrifuge," Kenney explained.
Kenney told Western Mass News that the centrifuge separates red blood cells from that yellow liquid that's left, platelet rich plasma - or PRPs - said to be rich in growth factors that increase collagen and elastin in the skin, giving a more youthful appearance.
"And so we just put that PRP right on the skin and now with my micro-needling device, I'm pushing that growth factor into the skin, so I'm pushing that growth factor in. That is going to stimulate the stem cells, that is going to rejuvenate this tissue, thicken this tissue, hydrate this tissue," Kenney added.
It's that micro-needle pen, Kenney said, that causes the tiny, pinpoint bleeding and allows that yellow PRP into the skin.
"[I have to ask, does this hurt?] No it doesn't, not at all. This is a safe, safe, safe procedure in our hands," Kenney said.
Kenney said cross-contamination should never happen.
"There is essentially zero ways for that to happen in our practice and that's because we use universal precautions. I'm coming from 21 years in the operating room. I'm using sterile equipment and this is absolutely not reusable," Kenney noted.
What happened in New Mexico, Kenney said "absolutely unacceptable. Absolutely unacceptable and I would go one step further to say this is why you need someone certified in the 'vampire facial' procedures."
Kenney said the procedure's been around for a long time, she said, with excellent results. She advises patients to ask questions, make sure the person administering the facial is certified, make sure the certification is specifically 'vampire facial' approved, which requires lengthy training.
