WHATELY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Today, the Whately Fire Department put on an training event for fire prevention week.
They recently received a large donation that allowed them to buy a new piece of equipment to better teach people on how to use fire extinguishers and they invited Western Mass News to try it out first hand.
"We're doing some fire safety training, specifically fire extinguisher training," said Whately Fire Capt. J.P. Kennedy.
Kennedy told Western Mass News that when it comes to fighting fires, every minute matters.
"All big fires start small, so if there is a chance to use an extinguisher at the right time and they have the training, it's definitely a good thing to do," Kennedy explained.
Thanks to a generous donation by Covestro, their department has been able to invest in equipment that will teach people how to prevent fires.
"We count on them. If we ever have a fire here, we count on them to support us. We wanted to give a little bit back, so they could buy equipment that helps them and helps us," said Jim Boehm with Covestro.
Kennedy said that as a small department with limited funds, a donation like this not only benefits them, but the entire community.
"It's about a $13,000 dollar prop. It's fairly realistic. It's propane fired. It allows us to train a lot of people in a short amount of time," Kennedy noted, adding, "This is equipment, we wouldn't have otherwise been able to purchase. We're not only going to be training here at Covestro, but we'll be able to train other businesses in our communities with other civilians.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.