WHATELY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The town of Whately held their Fall Festival and celebrated the grand opening of their newly renovated town hall.
For the past eight months, crews have been working to rehabilitate the town hall, bringing it back to life.
Sunday was a combination of celebrations, meshing the ribbon cutting with the annual Fall Fest, library book sale, and entertainment.
Building committee officials say they've been working hard on how to improve the town hall foundation, but keep some of its characteristics.
"Most of the improvements, I'd say," chairman of the Municipal Building Committee Frederick Orloski tells us. "Are on the first floor and the bathrooms, [and] some of the ceilings and walls, but we tried to keep some of the original character in the building when we renovated it."
The town hall building was open to self-guided tours all day after the ribbon cutting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.