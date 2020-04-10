WHATELY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Authorities in one Franklin County town are looking for your help in locating a missing woman.
Whately Police said that Katelyn Gralinski was last seen in the area of River Road between approximately 2:30 and 3:30 a.m. on March 27.
"She has not been seen or heard from since then," police explained.
Gralinski is 5'3" tall, weighs 150 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing pajamas with unknown footwear.
Anyone with information on Gralinski's whereabouts is urged to call Whately Police at (413) 625-8200.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.