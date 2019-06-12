WHATLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A small community is in shock this evening and a man is facing multiple drug charges after a federal investigation took place in three Franklin County towns.
The investigation and suspect linked to the sale of fentanyl in Kansas.
Most of the people \that spoke on Wednesday told Western Mass News this multi-agency effort is the biggest police investigation they’ve seen in nearly 20 years in Whately.
Federal officials are willing to share what a Massachusetts man reportedly did in Kansas months ago than what they found searching his home on Tuesday.
The U.S. Attorneys Office out of Kansas said 32-year-old Anthony Stokes sold 114 counterfeit oxycodone tablets filled with fentanyl in Kansas a few months ago.
They didn't report what lead investigators to Whately or what was found in the South Deerfield man’s apartment.
Whately residents are now nervous about what's happening in their own backyard.
Fran Phelps, who is from Whatley described thoughts about this investigation in town.
"They’re constantly arresting and stopping people on 91 through the corridor for drugs all the time so that’s nothing new," Phelps said.
This local mother who didn't want to show her face on camera explained how the illegal sale fentanyl changed her life..for the worse.
"22 months ago my 27-year-old was poisoned with fentanyl and lost his life to it," Local mother said.
She wants to see action against Stokes...
"Prosecuted to the fullest. We’re losing too many of our young men and women to this horrible substance abuse disorder, never mind being poisoned by adding cut-ins that are cheaper," Local mother explained.
Several residents said that Stokes moved to the apartment a few months ago.
He could face 20 years in federal prison and over a million dollars in fines.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.