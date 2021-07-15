SOUTH HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A real-life version of "Where's Waldo?" is taking one local community by storm.
Several colorfully painted bricks have been hidden throughout the town of South Hadley.
"Where's Waldo!" is all over South Hadley, apparently! After spotting the idea in a gardening group on Facebook, Kim Desrochers decided to bring it here to western Massachusetts.
"This woman painted a couple bricks with Waldo for her local garden so when the kids would come, they would have something to look for," said South Hadley resident Kim Desrochers.
She reached out to her community to ask for bricks, but that's not all she received.
"Britt popped in and said would you like some help and I said absolutely," Desrochers said.
Their efforts have become contagious. What started as just a few bricks, has now grown to over 50. The duo is currently working on another batch.
"It's been an excellent response; People are really interested in trying to figure out like where they are, and a lot of people have suggested having them in certain neighborhoods or even in their own yard," said South Hadley resident Brittania Weatherspoon-North.
"We'll see how far Waldo gets," Desrochers said.
So far, it's created a whole lot of fun for the young, the furry, and the young at heart.
If you find one you move them to keep spreading the fun around town. Bricks can be requested through the South Hadley and Granby Community Facebook Page under this post.
