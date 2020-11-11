EAST LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- After almost three months in rehab, a white hawk that was found injured was released on that same property.
On the same property where it was found injured, three months later, the white hawk was once again able to spread his wings.
Back in August, the Pelletier family found the bird of prey unable to move so they called Tom Ricardi, the founder of the Mass. Bird of Prey Rehab facility. He took the hawk into his care and the road to recovery did not look promising.
“The doctor of Deerfield x-rayed the bird and found a hairline fracture in the right wing. The bird was loaded with parasites too, a lot of bird lice,” Ricardi explained.
Blake Hanson of East Longmeadow added, “I saw it and I was happy.”
Hanson, 7, who is building birdhouses to raise money for Ricardi's rehab facility was in awe as the hawk took flight. His fundraiser was inspired by a group of kids hosting a lemonade stand to also raise money for the rehab center.
“A bunch of cars came in and donated a bunch of money because we did lemonade and snow cones and I think we raised $400 doing that,” said Mady Searles.
The group named the hawk “The Great Hawk,” reflective of their community “The Great Woods.” They continued their fundraising efforts by handing out flyers and bracelets for all the donations they received.
In total, they raised $1,659 and today, they presented the check to Ricardi.
Ricardi, who said he never expected the donation, told Western Mass News he will use the funds to continue his work at the non-profit rehab facility.
“I do this all on my own - keeping the cages, construct the cages, that type of thing - so this is really going to come in handy,” Ricardi added.
The group of kids that hosted the fundraiser have started The Great Woods Kids Organization and they said they will continue to find ways to raise money and give back to the community.
"I feel that we were able to help and donate to a good cause and save our one of the birds we usually see around the neighborhood," said Jane Pelletier.
As for the road ahead, Ricardi told us the white hawk has some diminished muscle memory and it will take about two weeks out in the nature to fully be up to speed.
