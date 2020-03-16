White House advises public to avoid groups of more than 10, asks people to stay away from bars and restaurants

The White House advised people not to gather in groups of more than 10 in a set of new guidelines to fight the coronavirus outbreak released Monday, as well as asked them to stay away from bars, restaurants and food courts, and to not travel if possible.
The guidelines also say states that have seen community spread should close bars, restaurants and other public places, though that is not a mandate. Several cities, including Philadelphia and San Francisco, and entire states, including Maryland, have already issued the orders for bars and restaurants to close as soon as this evening.
This is a breaking story and will be updated.
