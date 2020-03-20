SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Two big announcements on travel and taxes today...coming from the White House Coronavirus Task-Force.
Americans are being discouraged from traveling internationally and every American who is currently out of the country is being asked to return as soon as possible.
For people who are staying home, if you were scrambling to get your federal taxes filed...you now have more time.
Tax preparer, Ed Sulzycki told Western Mass News that this decision will make things easier for the typically straight forward process that social distancing has turned into a game of phone tag.
"We're moving tax day from April 15 to July 15. We're moving it out to July 15 so that people will have time and people will be able to hopefully by that time will have people getting back to their lives," Sulzycki explained.
In the wake of COVID-19, those filing federal tax returns will have three additional months to get the task done.
"When I do a tax return for a person and he is sitting there I can ask him the questions I need to know. I have one client today I had to call back twice.. and he wasn’t home, she wasn’t home, so they called me back and I didn’t answer when they called, so I had to call him back," Sulzycki explained.
Earlier this week, the decision was made federally to extend the deadline for tax payments.
Sulzycki said expanding the July 15 date to those filing for a refund, will benefit the majority of his clients.
"I would say probably, maybe a third at the most, pay. Most people are getting refunds," Sulzycki noted.
People hoping to spend those tax refunds on an overseas vacation may be out of luck.
The White House Coronavirus Task-Force is urging people not to travel internationally and asking Americans out of the country to return home right away.
Even our neighbors to the north and south, facing non-essential travel restrictions.
Mike Pompeo said the announcement that Mexico made is much like the one Canada made earlier this week.
"The United States and Mexico have agreed to restrict non-essential travel across our shared border. Both of our countries know the importance of working together to limit the spread of the virus and ensure the commerce that supports our economy can keep flowing," Pompeo explained.
Coming up at 6 on ABC40, more on how coronavirus is affecting educational finances.
