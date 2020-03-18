SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- President Donald Trump is hoping to push forward direct payments to the american people as early as next month.
These checks are intended to offset financial losses caused by the COVID-19 outbreak.
It was one of several topics discussed at the White House coronavirus task force briefing today.
The Treasury Department wants to start issuing direct payments to Americans by April 6th...
It's all part of the $1 trillion relief package being considered by Congress.
The treasury is calling for two $250 billion cash infusions for Americans.
The first wave of checks would be sent out April 6th, the second wave in May.
The plan requires approval by Congress, and it also proposes $50 billion to stabilize the airlines, $150 billion to issue loan guarantees to other struggling industries and $300 billion to for small businesses.
As for the household checks, the president indicating today that all families would likely not get the same amount.
"We are looking at different numbers, we are looking at timing that would be different. Splitting the time, splitting the payments," President Trump said.
On the medical side, the president also announcing today that self-swab tests are in the works to help sick people test themselves for COVID-19 rather than going to hospitals and infecting others.
"The self-swab , it's a self swab you do it yourself, the other has to be issued by a health professional and it's quite difficult. We think it's working out for the self swab. If it would test positive people would go and do what they have to do. But we think that's probably working out. We have talked to the FDA to cut through the red tape and reduce regulatory barriers," President Trump explained.
Lastly, a doctor on the White House task force sounding the alarm that millennials are not immune to serious cases of coronavirus.
Doctor Deborah Birx said the advice out of China on protecting seniors was important to heed, but fears it may have in the perceptions of millennials, minimized the risk coronavirus poses to that age group.
"There are concerning reports coming out of France and Italy about some young people getting seriously ill and very seriously ill in the ICUs. There may be disproportional number of infections among that group. And so even if it's a rare occurrence, it may be seen more frequently in that group," Dr. Birx said.
Now another big financial announcement coming out of that meeting...a freeze on evictions and foreclosures for HUB backed properties.
We will have more on how that will affect local homeowners on Western Mass News at 6 on ABC40.
