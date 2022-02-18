SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Massachusetts is a little over a week away from lifting its statewide school mask mandate.
We've heard from parents who are concerned about students possibly returning to class without a mask.
So we wanted to ask: Is this the right time to lose the face coverings?
Western Mass News got answers directly from the White House COVID-19 Task Force.
"I think what people are clamoring for is clear public health guidance," says Doctor Cameron Webb.
Dr. Webb is a senior advisor on the White House COVID-19 Task Force. He says the group has seen a significant drop in COVID-19 cases on the national level.
Four weeks ago they saw 750,000 cases per day.
That number now sits at 125,000 cases per day.
That being said, Webb tells Western Mass News there is no definitive answer on a national level as to when children should no longer need face masks in school.
"You know, just the same way you check the weather to decide whether or not you're going to (need) a raincoat, checking transmission locally to know whether or not masks are going to be appropriate. I think we all can agree. We don't want to have our children wearing masks in schools for the rest of their lives. That's nobody's intention," notes Webb.
Webb says local leaders will have to spearhead the guidance for their own districts, adopting a policy that could see masks return if cases spike once again.
"It goes back to what the school district or the locality is putting into place is clear messaging clear metrics that they'll use to define when masking is going to be something that's universally expected or appropriate versus when it's going to be something that's more volitional for parents in those students," explains Webb.
Another area of concern -- accurate case counts in the region.
Is the Task Force concerned that people testing at home are not reporting positive results?
"I think it's good news that people are able to test in the home. They're able to make decisions at home, and I think that's going to increase people's access to therapeutics. It's going to increase people's access to the opportunities to make decisions about their own safety and the safety of people around them," Webb adds.
He stresses that at-home testing is not a negative thing.
He believes the CDC will soon update its guidance to look at other metrics, aside from just case numbers.
