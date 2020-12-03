(WGGB/WSHM) -- The White House Coronavirus Task Force recently suggested that Massachusetts consider a statewide rollback one step on the economic reopening, rather than imposing restrictions specific to hotspots.

The suggestion came from a report given to governors on November 29 and obtained by ABC News.

The task force warned that an uneven set of restrictions may push individuals into other regions.

State launching new COVID-19 public awareness campaign

During Tuesday's press conference, Gov. Charlie Baker said he had no current plans of rolling back the state's reopening.

Meanwhile, the task force also noted that the state's efforts to curb transmission appear to be having an impact.

Other recommendations for the Commonwealth included continued use of the phone notification system and maintaining the #GetBackMass PSA.