White Hut abruptly closes West Springfield location.

WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A beloved western Mass staple has shut its doors for good.
The owners of the White Hut on Memorial Avenue in West Springfield posted a note on their door saying that they are permanently closed.
The note reads:
"It is with great reservation to let you, all of our long time and loyal customers/fans know that we are permanently closed. We have truly appreciated your patronage over the past 80+ years and wish that we could continue on, however because of powers beyond our control, we have to close."
We have reached out to White Hut officials, but they have not yet returned our request for comment.
