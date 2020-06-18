WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- An iconic West Springfield eatery is back open for business.
White Hut opened under new ownership Thursday morning to a long line of waiting crowds, and of course, the hut's signature burgers, dogs, and fries.
The hut itself is under renovation, so instead, the grill’s fired up in a special food truck just outside.
For the first time in months, White Hut on Memorial Avenue is back open for business.
While the restaurant itself is undergoing a sprucing up, new owners Andy Yee of the Bean Restaurant Group and Peter Picknelly of Peter Pan Bus Lines officially opened the hut's food truck with the help of West Springfield Mayor Will Riechelt.
The line stretched down the street.
“Oh yeah, I saw that they were opening and I couldn't wait to come down. It’s been too long,” said Doug Telford of Agawam.
Not a single person we talked to seemed to mind the wait.
“For this, no,” Telford noted.
Telford has been going there practically his whole life.
“Ah, bffff, since I was five or six probably? So, like, 24 years,” Telford added.
Yee said, “Look at this, look at the line behind us. That just screams that everybody's missed the brand.”
“The community support for bringing back the White Hut has been awesome, so we're really pleased to be part of this brand and bringing it back to West Springfield,” Picknelly said.
Inside the truck, Art White, who has been at White Hut for more than 40-years, still runs the show.
Yee and Picknelly told Western Mass News it's all about all about restoring history.
Behind the truck, renovations are underway inside this establishment that's been around since 1939.
“We've gutted the restaurant, but we're putting it back together,” Picknelly added.
They’re taking pains to maintain its character, including the seasoned grill.
“The same grill! Different mechanisms, but the grill is what you need,” Picknelly explained.
There will also be a new takeout window.
“It’s going to be walk-out, take-out window for hot dogs and hamburgs and ice cream,” Picknelly said.
Also, there will be a new inside seating area.
“This will be a glass door and this will be all brightened up and they'll be counter space,” Picknelly noted.
The project will blend the old with the new.
“We've got the former managers here. We're using all the same vendors. We've got the same secret recipes that they've used all the way down to them - meat, the hot dogs, the condiments. This is White Hut true and blue,” Picknelly said.
At the end of the day, it’s all about the burgers and dogs, so we asked an expert: George Bruso, who grew up going there.
“Perfect. You know, it's always been good. Like I said, I've been coming here since I was three years old,” Bruso noted.
Bruso hopes to bring his grandkids there to carry on the White Hut tradition.
White Hut itself is scheduled to open sometime in July. No word just yet on an exact date.
