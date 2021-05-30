SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The White Hut is providing a deal for customers next week in honor of Andy Yee's 60th birthday.
Between June 4 and June 6 the restaurant will serve 60 cent hot dogs and 60 cent fountain sodas.
Hot dog toppings will also be just 60 cents. White Hut said this will be an easy way to honor a local legend.
Western Mass News has learned visiting hours will be held Wednesday, June 2 from 2-8 p.m. at the Beers and Story Funeral Homes in South Hadley.
A public funeral mass will be held for Yee on Thursday at St. Theresa's Church in South Hadley at 11 a.m.
