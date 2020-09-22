WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- At a time where restaurants are struggling with the pandemic, a local eatery that recently reopened is adding breakfast to its menu.
White Hut is serving up a new breakfast menu Monday through Friday from 6:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. and on Saturday and Sunday mornings from 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
They will be dishing out traditional breakfast items, breakfast sandwiches, and omelet sandwiches.
The restaurant is also adding locally-made soda from Ludlow's Harmony Springs Soda and an ice cream special. They have also added online ordering on their website.
White Hut reopened to diners in May after being sold to a new restaurant group.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.