SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- White Lion brewing in Springfield partnered with an NBA and UMass legend, Marcus Camby, on a brand-new beer.
Western Mass News caught up with the basketball star, who shared his excitement for being part of the brand and bringing their vision for the brew to life.
"I was very... uh thank you... I was very interested in about what was going on but not just about being the face of the beer but behind the scenes," said Camby.
The Hartford native played three seasons for the Minutemen and was named the Atlantic's 10's Freshman of the Year during his collegiate career. He was selected as second overall in the 1996 NBA draft and was named defensive player of the year during the 06-07 hoops season.
