SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) --The change of season also brings flu season and this year, the World Health Organization (WHO) is switching up what's inside the influenza vaccine.
Researchers at WHO said they took extra time deciding what to put in the shot this year based on what's happening in other parts of the world.
The WHO historically chooses what's going into the latest flu vaccine in February, but the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says this year, the WHO waited until march.
Doctor Daniel Skiest with Baystate Medical Center said a change was made to better reflect what's happening in Australia, which is just winding down its flu season as described as the worst in years.
"What they did this year, they changed the strains to see if it matches better with Australia," Dr. Skiest explained.
Dr. Skiest told Western Mass News, each year it's a bit of a guessing game to determine which strains will be most effective in combating the flu.
"A group of experts have to decide what's the best vaccine, what's the best guesstimate for next year," Dr. Skiest said.
Because of the delay, the American Academy of Pediatrics said manufacturing and therefore delivery of some vaccines are also experiencing a slight delay.
The CDC said the shot is now available, just not everywhere yet, however, supply reportedly should not be an issue.
"Right now they say there's going to be something like 140 to 160 million doses available. So there should be enough but we never know for sure, if there's a problem with the process," Dr. Skiest noted.
