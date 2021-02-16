WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Some Westfield residents are waking up without power Tuesday morning.
According to Westfield Gas & Electric, several outages were reported overnight.
The impacted areas include Shaker and Tannery Roads, Holyoke Road, Papermill Road, parts of North Road including Hampton Ponds and East Mountain Road North to Rt. 20.
Several Westfield residents also taking to social media, commenting on the company's Facebook post, saying their neighborhood was without power as well.
Other impacted areas include Devon Terrace, Walker Avenue, Sherwood Avenue, Crown Street and Susan Drive among other side streets.
Westfield G&E says crews are out and working to restore power as quickly and safely as possible. They add that with the ice it could be slow going and no restoration times are available.
As of 7 a.m. Tuesday morning, it's unclear exactly how many people in Westfield are being impacted by the widespread outage.
This is a developing news story. Stay with Western Mass for the latest updates on-air and online.
