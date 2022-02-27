WILBRAHAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--The Wilbraham and Monson Academy Boy's Basketball team celebrated senior day Saturday.
We stopped by to watch the nationally ranked titans take on brimmer and may in their regular season finale.
Head coach Mike Mannix talked about what WMA has to do going into the postseason to make a run at defending their NEPSAC class a-a title.
"We have to block out all the noise, we're the number 10 team in the country but next week no one's gonna care so we just have to go improve that we're number one in New England," said Mannix.
He also mentioned having to lock down defensively, saying the offense will take care of itself if they play well on the defensive side of the ball.
The seniors are led by the Filipowski twins, Kyle, who is the fifth ranked recruit in the country and will play for Duke next year, his twin brother Matt, headed to Harvard, Princeton commit Deven Austin and Sean Seymour.
Wilbraham and Monson Academy came out on top over brimmer and may 83-64. They finished the regular season at 22-1, seeding for the postseason tournament will be announced tomorrow.
