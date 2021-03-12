SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Crews are on scene battling a structure fire on Wilbraham Avenue in Springfield.
Springfield Fire Department's spokesperson Cpt. Drew Piemonte told Western Mass News that the fire started shortly after 6:30 p.m. on Friday.
He added that Wilbraham Ave is currently closed between King Street and Wilbraham Road.
There is no word at this time on any injuries or the cause of the fire.
Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story, and we’ll have further information as more details come into the newsroom.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.