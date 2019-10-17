WILBRAHAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- One of the harder hit areas for power outages was Wilbraham.
Wilbraham residents are enjoying electricity again after it took more than 12 hours to restore power to their homes.
"I miss city living a little bit," said Thomas Maccini.
Maccini said the country life is slow paced and serene until severe weather strikes and the living becomes frontier-like.
"When the power goes out, we don’t have water because most of the stuff is going through a while and it can affect the quality of life a little bit," Maccini added.
For some, relying on alternate sources of power was a 12-hour task.
"You know, we get the generators going to get the water and whatever else we need," Maccini explained.
Patricia Gordon added, "We have a generator, but it doesn’t work."
Gordon and her husband retrieved supplies while power line work closed down most of their street on Glen Drive.
"[Reporter: ...picked up some groceries...] and ice because our freezers and refrigerators aren’t cold anymore," Gordon added.
Across western Massachusetts, power line work proved more dangerous than normal for crews.
National Grid spoke with Western Mass News over the phone about the persistent hazards facing the more than 800 workers in the state.
"For certain repairs where crews have to go up in buckets, if winds are over 35 miles per hour, it’s not safe for them to do so, so that will also, you know, slow down restoration," said National Grid spokesperson Christine Milligan.
For the hours-long gaps between electricity, living without the modern luxury had Wilbraham homeowners dodging downed power lines and relying on old-fashioned measures like candles to stay comfortable.
"We’ve seen a lot worse than this, but when it’s unexpected and somebody gets hurt because of lack of knowledge and it’s really important to have that knowledge to stay safe," Gordon said.
