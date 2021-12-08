Wilbraham DPW seeking snow plow contractors
WILBRAHAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Town of Wilbraham's Department of Public Works is seeking snow plow contractors for the 2021-2022 Winter Season.
Interested contractors can obtain the 2021-2022 plowing application form here.
Completed forms can also be dropped off to the Public Works office located at Town Hall.
Anyone with questions can contact the Wilbraham Department of Public Works office at 413-596-2800 x208.
