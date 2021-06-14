WILBRAHAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Fire officials in Wilbraham are responding to a structure fire at 5 Brainard Road on Monday night.
According to Wilbraham Police, all units are responding. They tell Western Mass News power had to temporarily be turned off.
Officials responded around 6:30 p.m. to a house on fire. The scene is still active.
No word on any injuries, if residents were displaced, or the cause of the fire.
