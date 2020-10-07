WILBRAHAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A 17-year-old girl from Wilbraham has not let the pandemic get in the way of her dreams to become a country singer.
After going viral on social media, Georgia Webster’s career has been put on the fast track with her first single set to drop this week.
Webster is better known as @itsgeorgiawebster on Tiktok. She’s a local 17-year-old and it appears she is on her way to becoming a country star. It all started after making this post on Tiktok in July.
@itsgeorgiawebster
I wrote this song called Tell ur Mom👁👄👁 ##singer ##songwriter ##originalsong ##voice♬ original sound - Georgia
“I woke up that day and I checked my phone like I usually do and it was like ‘Liked by this person plus 200,000 others’ and I just kept coming...all of the likes coming in,” Webster added.
Within four days, Webster’s post was viewed by over two million people and record labels in Los Angeles, New York, and Nashville were reaching out.
Not wanting to commit to any one label, she decided to sign with a well-known management team to help further her career.
“They’re called Red Light and they’re from Nashville. They work with Chris Stapleton, Jordan Davis, and my other favorite country artists,” Webster added.
As an aspiring teen country singer from Wilbraham, she never expected her dreams to come true so soon.
She credits much of her success to her longtime music teacher at Minnechaug Regional High School, Tom Ingram.
“It’s kind of hard to have a good music program in a small town especially since it’s a more sports-oriented town, but he has done such a great job,” Webster noted.
Ingram added, “The main reason to teach is to experience students like Georgia who have a passion to excel…She’s self-sufficient, but she’s driven to be better to listen to the people around her, which is definitely an attribute that most musicians to learn from.”
This Friday, the talents that Ingram has seen for the past seven years are going to be shared with the world, with Webster's first single “Tell Your Mom” dropping on all streaming services.
“I’ve been writing songs for so long that hearing one actually comes to life and being on the streaming platform, it’s really cool…It does feel so good to chase the dream,” Webster said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.