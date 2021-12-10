LUDLOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- A Wilbraham man is facing drug and gun charges after Police said he got behind the wheel under the influence.
Police responded to the area of Center Street in Ludlow for reports of an Erratic driver late Wednesday night. An officer then spotted a red Mercedes drifting in and out of its lane on nearby Chapin Street, before it stuck the right curb and swerved over the yellow lines completely.
Police pulled the car over and found 52-year-old Robert Mathews behind the wheel. Matthews resisted arrest, but was taken into custody. Officers found a loaded handgun in his waistband and a white powdery substance on the dashboard He was booked and released on 500 cash bail.
