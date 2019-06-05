WILBRAHAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Just three weeks after turning pro, a 22 year old Wilbraham native has qualified for the U.S. Open.
It's been a whirlwind for Matt Naumec after graduating from Boston College on May 27, turning pro the same day. and just this past Monday, qualifying for Pebble Beach.
Naumec started playing golf when he was four.
"My grandfather taught me, who I call Pepe," Naumec said.
That's Naumec and Pepe back in the day, but it's been a family affair.
"...My dad worked for Calloway for 14, 15 years, so that kind of just fell into suit that way," Naumec added.
Even Naumec can't believe what has happened. On Monday, in just his third pro outing, at a sectional qualifier in in Walla Walla, WA, with his dad on the bag, Naumec qualified for the U.S. Open at Pebble Beach.
"It's only been two days and it only just now feels like I'm coming down from the clouds now. Technically, my fourth pro tournament will be my first PGA Tour and major tournament, which is kind of cool," Naumec explained.
Kind of cool? It's more like kind of amazing when you consider there are 25 million who play golf in the U.S.
For the U.S. Open, 50 players.
The Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson's of the world are exempt and get a free ticket.
More than 8,500 made it to local qualifying tournaments. Only 500 of those made it to sectionals.
Only 75 of those players advanced to the open, including Naumec.
"It's just like gleaming ear to ear constantly you know. It's just been amazing all the support and everyone that's followed me or kept tabs on me, said thank you, it's been pretty cool," Naumec said.
We caught up with Naumec at Wilbraham Monson Academy, where he played for three years under coach Doug Hutcheson.
"I definitely look back and remember times of his coaching that helped me towards how my golf career went at B.C. and hopefully goes in the future," Naumec said.
Is he nervous?
"I'm not nervous right now. I think maybe come the first tee, I might be a little shaky. Try to just get solid contact on the ball, that's goal one," Naumec noted.
About those Tiger's and Phil's of the world, Naumec said, "Yeah, you know, Tiger, you know, say hi to him on the range or Phil or what not, but probably be shaking a little bit, but it'll be cool. It will be a great experience."
Naumec heads to Pebble Beach on Friday, along with his mom, dad, brother, sister, grandparents, several friends from high school and college, and supporters from his home course at great horse in Hampden.
The U.S. Open at Pebble Beach begins next Thursday, June 13.
