WILBRAHAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Officials worked quickly to douse a garage fire that occurred on Margaret Drive Friday morning.
When our crew arrived, heavy smoke could be seen billowing from the garage was well as the eaves of the home.
Wilbraham Fire officials tell us they were called to 6 Margaret Drive around 10:00 Friday morning.
Fire officials managed to contain the fire to just the garage.
Jennifer Mieth of the office of the State Fire Marshal tells us that the focus of the investigation is on an extension cord in the garage that was attached to a heat-generating device.
Thankfully, the house did contain working smoke alarms, which alerted whoever was in the house at the time.
No injuries were reported.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as soon as it becomes available.
