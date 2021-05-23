Wilbraham PD camera footage facebook

Image: Wilbraham Police Department Facebook

WILBRAHAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- Wilbraham Police are looking for a suspect in connection to the larceny of items from the Blue Elephant Restaurant in Wilbraham.

According to Police, various outdoor patio decorative items were taken, including pots and a water fountain.

According to the department's Facebook post, anyone with information is asked to call Wilbraham Police at 413-596-3837 and request to speak with Officer Tom Korzec or the Detective Bureau.

Stay up-to-date with the latest news and weather.  Download the Western Mass News App

You can now get the latest Western Mass News headlines on Alexa.  Click here to activate the skill.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel

Copyright 2021 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation).  All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.