WILBRAHAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- Wilbraham Police are looking for a suspect in connection to the larceny of items from the Blue Elephant Restaurant in Wilbraham.
According to Police, various outdoor patio decorative items were taken, including pots and a water fountain.
According to the department's Facebook post, anyone with information is asked to call Wilbraham Police at 413-596-3837 and request to speak with Officer Tom Korzec or the Detective Bureau.
