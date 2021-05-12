WILBRAHAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- Members of the Wilbraham Police Department seized hundreds of marijuana plants, marijuana products, narcotics, and over $250 thousand in cash Wednesday from a home, according to a Wednesday night press release from the Wilbraham Police Department.
According to the press release, The executed search warrant was was the outcome of a lengthy investigation of possible drug activity inside 180 Crane Hill Road.
The investigation is active and ongoing. According to the press release, more information is to come as charges and arrest warrants are issued.
Anyone with questions can contact Sgt. Shawn Baldwin at (413) 596-3837.
