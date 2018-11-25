WILBRAHAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in Wilbraham are asking the public for help in identifying a suspect that's connected to a shoplifting incident that occurred Sunday afternoon.
Around 4 p.m., Wilbraham Police responded to the Home Depot for a shoplifting incident in which a loss prevention officer was threatened.
An eyewitness stated that they saw a black, Dodge pickup truck, with a total of three people inside, flee the scene.
Officers managed to locate the vehicle not too long after and pulled the truck over.
The driver was placed under arrest, and, as the arrest took place, the passenger jumped from the backseat to the driver's seat.
He then proceeded to start the vehicle, and then sped off while, in the midst of everything going, the other passenger fled the scene on foot.
That person was picked up on Boston Road near the Red Robin.
Both the driver and the passenger that were arrested are facing non-related shoplifting charges, and, according to police officials, will be identified at a later time.
The black, Dodge pickup is entered as stolen, and it may still be in the suspect's possession.
If you have any information, you are urged to contact Wilbraham Detectives or Officer Karl Osbourne at 413-596-3837.
You can also message the Wilbraham Police Department on Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.