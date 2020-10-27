WILBRAHAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Authorities in Wilbraham are looking for the public's help after political signs were burned.

Wilbraham Police said that the incident took place Monday on Rochford Drive.

Investigators are trying to identify the suspect or suspects involved.  They noted, however, that there is no surveillance or security video available yet.  

Anyone with information is asked to call the Wilbraham Police detective bureau at (413) 596-3837.

Copyright 2020 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation).  All rights reserved.

