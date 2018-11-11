WILBRAHAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Police are investigating a motor vehicle accident that occurred on Mountain Road Sunday afternoon.
Officials did close down the road for an extended period of time.
No word on when the road is expected to reopen.
The Ludlow Police K9 Unit was also called in to assist with the accident.
Officials have not stated how many cars were involved in the accident.
This story is developing and we will provide you with the latest update as soon as more information becomes available.
