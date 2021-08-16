WILBRAHAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- An early morning shooting in a Wilbraham neighborhood has prompted a police investigation. The shooting happened in the early morning hours of Sunday and while no people were injured, the community is still concerned about their safety on the normally quiet road.
Wilbraham Police said a specific house was targeted in the shooting and that it is not a random incident. We spoke with neighbors who have lived on the street for decades and they said that doesn't make them feel any better.
“I've lived in town my whole life. Yes, I was shocked,” said one neighbor, who asked not to be identified.
You can still see chalk circles on the Merrill Road outlining the spent shells from ammunition fired at a Wilbraham house.
Wilbraham Police told Western Mass News the quiet residential neighborhood was the scene of a shooting, where guns were fired from a car early Sunday morning.
“I was like no, that can't be gunshots. It's gotta be fireworks, then I heard a car speed through the street,” the neighbor added.
The neighbor, who asked that we not show her face on-camera, said she’s rattled knowing more now about the sound that woke her up.
“It would make anyone scared because what if they picked the wrong house? That does happen, you read about it all the time. Stray bullets, innocent people get killed,” the neighbor noted.
As for the people inside that home, the neighbor added, “I do feel sorry for them, I really do.”
Anyone with information is asked to call Wilbraham Police at (413) 596-3837.
