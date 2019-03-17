WILBRAHAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Wilbraham Police are investigating a crash that occurred on Three Rivers Rd. Sunday afternoon.

It is unclear how many vehicles were involved in the accident, but police tell us that no one was injured.

Three Rivers Road near the Palmer line was temporarily closed as crews investigated the crash, but has since reopened.

It is unclear if any charges were filed.

