Wilbraham Police searching for missing 11-year-old.

WILBRAHAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in Wilbraham are asking for the public's assistance as they continue to search for a missing youth.
According to Wilbraham Police officials, 11-year-old Mela Rosario had run away from her foster home around noon on Friday.
Mela is described as a 4'2" female and weighs approximately 110 pounds.
She was last seen wearing a blue jacket, a blue shirt, and was carrying a duffle bag.
Authorities say that while Mela is from Brockton, she does not have any ties to the area.
If you have any information on her whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Wilbraham Police Department at 413-596-3837.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.