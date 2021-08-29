WILBRAHAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Wilbraham Police are searching for a suspect.
On Sunday afternoon, an orange and yellow tandem kayak was stolen from a residence in Wilbraham. A UHaul pick-up truck operated by a white male in his 50’s was observed at the scene.
According to police, this happened between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Sunday.
Police are asking anyone with information to call the department at (413) 596-3837.
