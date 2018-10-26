WILBRAHAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Authorities have seized hundreds of bags of drugs from a Wilbraham home.
Wilbraham Police Capt. Edward Lennon said that on Friday, officers executed a search warrant on a home as part of an "ongoing and lengthy narcotics investigation."
The location of that home has not been released.
During a search, investigators reportedly seized over 650 bags of Fentanyl, several prescription narcotics, and a large amount of cash.
One person was arrested and is facing several narcotics-related charges, including trafficking Fentanyl.
