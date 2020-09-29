WILBRAHAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Gov. Charlie Baker announced more businesses can reopen starting next week in part two of phase three of the state's reopening plan.
This includes roller skating rinks. One local rink is getting ready to reopen while keeping its customers safe.
Interskate 91 in Wilbraham has been missing roller skaters for more than six months due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The owner said he’s excited to welcome customers again.
“We do look at this as something of a victory,” owner Robert Gould said. “We’re glad we can finally reopen. It’s been a long time. It’s been difficult.”
Baker announced more businesses can open in towns and cities at low risk for the coronavirus, and this includes Wilbraham.
These lower-risk communities are determined by the state’s COVID-19 risk map.
All gray, green, and yellow communities can move forward with these new reopening guidelines. as long as they haven’t been high-risk in the last three weeks.
“We are certainly thinking of the other skating rinks in this state that aren't’ allowed to open just yet,” he said. “We know there are about three to four that will be labeled as red or not able to reopen, so we’re kinda thinking of them while still celebrating the opportunity to open.”
Gould said the business lost about $500,000 in revenue since closing at the start of the pandemic, a lot of which would have gone to employee wages.
They had to lay off nearly 40 employees, but he’s happy to be bringing many of them back.
“We still have at least 25 employees that should be ready to go and we’re gonna welcome them back next week,” he said. “We can’t wait to see them.”
They’ll be able to operate at 50% capacity which is about 300 people including staff.
“We’ll be okay for a while,” he said. “It might be a little slow at the start anyway but at some point, we’re going to need our full capacity back and we look forward to welcoming those groups of people.”
He said there’s plenty of safety measures to keep people safe like hand sanitizer and social distancing signs throughout the building -- complying with all safety guidelines, so the skating, the arcade games, laser tag, and snack bar can open, although they’ll keep their playscape closed for now.
“We really miss our customers,” he said. “We miss the community that we’ve been working with here, so happy to get to reopen.”
They can officially open under Baker’s guidelines on Monday, October 5, but Gould said they’re thinking their official first day back will be a few days later on Friday.
Click here to say up to date on their opening.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.