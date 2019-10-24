WILBRAHAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A follow-up to a story we first reported two weeks ago tonight.
Teachers with the Hampden-Wilbraham School District are expressing their frustrations as they continue to work without a contract.
A large display of red shirts being worn by people to express their unity with the teachers at tonight's School Committee meeting at Minnechaug Regional High School.
One of those teachers, Emily Carlson, tells Western Mass News that they have been working without a contract since the end of the last school year.
They're asking for a wage increase, amongst other things.
"Better working conditions for the students, for ourselves. Smaller class sizes are really important to us, so anything that is going to better the school environment for everybody, that's what we're looking for," Carlson tells us.
The chairman of the School Committee, Patrick Kiernan, told the audience during the meeting that the district has had some challenges and needed to make cuts.
While they can't discuss anything regarding the contract, because it's confidential in nature, the School Committee made it clear they want to stop the division and let teachers know they're appreciated.
Union members had planned to hold signs outside of the school tomorrow, but that's now been rescheduled to next Friday.
Negotiations are continuing.
